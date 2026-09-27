IMD Issues Red Alert In U'khand Heavy Rain Likely In Himachal, UP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a warning regarding torrential rain and thunder strikes in Uttarakhand. Heavy rainfall is also anticipated in Himachal Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh.

IMD has predicted rainfall in Delhi over the next three days.

As rains lashed Uttarakhand on Saturday, the Meteorological Department issued a 'red alert' for the districts of Dehradun, Tehri, Haridwar, and Pauri.

​The Char Dham Yatra has been suspended in view of the adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, temperatures have dropped sharply due to snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi.

Due to the impact of a depression formed over north-eastern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining northern Chhattisgarh, heavy to very heavy rainfall -- and in some places, extremely heavy or exceptionally heavy rainfall -- is expected in Uttarakhand and parts of northern Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

According to the information shared by the IMD on the social media platform 'X', the depression formed over south-eastern Uttar Pradesh has moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 12 km/h over the past six hours. Consequently, it was located approximately 40 km southeast of Lucknow, 80 km east-northeast of Kanpur, 110 km south-southwest of Bahraich, and 260 km southeast of Bareilly.

There is a high probability that it will continue moving north-northwestwards across eastern Uttar Pradesh and gradually weaken into a 'well-marked low-pressure area' in the same region over the next six hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather pattern in Delhi-NCR underwent a change following rainfall on Saturday evening. People experienced a slight chill on Sunday morning. The IMD has forecasted rain in the national capital over the next three days.

Meanwhile, an 'orange alert' for rain has been issued for Jharkhand for Sunday. Additionally, a 'yellow alert' for rain has been issued for Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Marathwada, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu.

For Monday, a 'yellow alert' for rain has been issued for Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir, while strong winds are expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh.