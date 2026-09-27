CISF Conducts Aerial Threat Mock Exercise At Porbandar Airport, Holds Drone Awareness Session

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducted a multi-agency mock exercise on aerial threats and drone sightings at Porbandar Airport in coordination with the Indian Navy, as security agencies stepped up preparedness to respond to potential threats involving unmanned aerial systems.

The exercise focused on strengthening coordination among agencies, improving communication channels and enhancing the readiness of security personnel to respond to aerial threats at the airport.

Sharing details of the exercise on X, the CISF said,“A Multi-Agency Mock Exercise on Aerial Threat/Drone Sighting was conducted at Porbandar Airport in coordination with the Indian Navy. The exercise strengthened inter-agency coordination, communication and response preparedness against potential aerial threats.”

The exercise was followed by a drone-awareness session conducted by a team from the Indian Navy for CISF personnel. The session was led by Lt. Comdr Suraj and covered different types of drones, emerging threats associated with their use and technologies deployed for detecting and countering such threats.

According to the CISF, the session included an overview of anti-drone systems and their capabilities, including radar-based detection, radio-frequency (RF) detection and jamming technologies.

The CISF said the exercise and subsequent awareness session were aimed at enhancing the ability of personnel to identify, assess and respond to potential drone-related threats, while improving coordination between security and other agencies operating at the airport.

Earlier on Saturday, a joint counter-terrorist mock exercise was also conducted at Delhi Airport to test crisis-response mechanisms and strengthen coordination among agencies involved in airport security and emergency response.

The CISF said on X:“A Joint Counter Terrorist Mock Exercise was conducted at Delhi airport to validate real-time crisis response, strengthen inter-agency coordination and enhance operational preparedness to effectively respond to emerging threats at the airport.”

“The exercise involved personnel from CISF and stakeholder agencies, including Delhi Police, NSG, BDDS, CIW, DIAL, RAXA, DP ATS, Medanta, DFS, CATS, BCAS, ARFF and other concerned agencies. The exercise reaffirmed the commitment towards robust aviation security, seamless inter-agency synergy and enhanced emergency response capabilities,” it added.

The exercises come amid continued emphasis on strengthening airport security through regular drills, inter-agency coordination and preparedness for a range of potential security and emergency scenarios.