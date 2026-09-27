Arjun Bijlani On Socializing In Showbiz: 'I Value Genuine Connections More Than Being Seen Everywhere'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani has opened up about his approach to socializing and building relationships in the entertainment industry.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he said he prefers genuine connections over constantly being present at parties, events and social gatherings. In an industry where networking and social media often go hand in hand, Arjun said he enjoys meeting people but does not feel the need to be present everywhere, adding that he believes an artiste's work should ultimately speak for itself.

The 'Naagin' actor stated,“I enjoy meeting people, but I'm not someone who needs to be everywhere. I value genuine connections more than being seen everywhere.”

He added,“Social gatherings definitely helps. This industry is about people and relationships, but I believe your work ultimately has to speak for you.”

Describing his personality, Arjun said he does not fit completely into the box of either an introvert or an extrovert.“I'm a bit of both. I'm social when I'm comfortable, but I also enjoy my own space. I think that balance helps me bring different shades to my characters,” he shared.

Social media has become an important part of an actor's professional life, but Arjun believes that simply being visible online does not define an actor's career or journey. Expressing the same, the 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' actor said,“You just have to keep up without letting it take over your life. I try to switch off when I'm with my family and enjoy the moment. Social media is definitely important today, but it can't replace talent and good work. You need both visibility and substance.”

Interestingly, despite being a well-known face on social media, Arjun mentioned he does not consciously try to create or maintain a particular image for his audience.

I don't try too hard to create an image. What you see on my social media is quite close to who I am in real life, and that keeps things simple,” he concluded.

On the work front, Arjun recently appeared in Chumbak, which was released on September 10 on Netflix. The show was created by Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia (JD Majethia), and it also featured Neena Gupta and Deven Bhojani.