TN: Mettur Dam Level Falls As Delta Farmers Wait For Water To Plant Samba Paddy

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 27 (IANS) The water level in the Mettur dam fell to 80.52 feet on Sunday as the releases for irrigation continued to far exceed inflow, adding to concerns among Cauvery delta farmers who are still waiting for adequate water to reach their fields before planting samba paddy.

At 8 a.m., inflow into the reservoir had declined to 1,488 cubic feet per second (cusecs) from 1,636 cusecs. Water was being released at 12,400 cusecs for irrigation in the delta, more than eight times the volume entering the dam.

The reservoir level consequently slipped from 81.16 feet to 80.52 feet. Storage stood at 42.47 thousand-million cubic feet (TMC). The figures underline the pressure on Mettur, the main source of irrigation water for much of the delta.

While releases from the dam have continued, farmers say water has yet to reach several canals and tail-end areas in sufficient quantities. The delay has left them reluctant to begin samba cultivation, as newly transplanted paddy needs a dependable supply of water.

Mettur was opened for delta irrigation on September 1 this year, instead of the customary June 12 opening, because the reservoir did not have enough water earlier in the season.

Releases from the Grand Anicut into the Cauvery, Vennar, Grand Anicut Canal and Kollidam systems began on September 6. Even so, farmers in parts of the delta have reported that water has not reached their fields nearly four weeks after the Mettur opening.

The delayed opening has already shortened the period available to prepare land, raise nurseries and transplant paddy. Farmers who begin cultivation without an assured flow risk losing seedlings if canals run dry during the early stages of growth. Those who wait face a tighter timetable for completing the samba season. The gap between inflow and outflow also means the reservoir is being drawn down to sustain the present irrigation release.

With inflow falling further on Sunday, farmers will be watching both the dam level and the progress of water through the canal network.

For those at the tail end of the system, the immediate question across the affected delta districts is whether the water now being released will arrive in time to support a samba crop.