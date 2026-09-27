Unrest In Another Private University Of Punjab Over 'Rumours' Students Block Highway

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 27 (IANS) Hundreds of students at a private university on the outskirts of Punjab's Jalandhar protested late on Sunday over rumours circulating on social media that a student had been raped on campus by an outsider, damaging property, setting fires and blocking a national highway, officials and students said.

Police had not confirmed any rape complaint at the time of filing this report, and there was no independent confirmation of the alleged assault.

The unrest at Lovely Professional University (LPU) resulted in protesters blocking the Jalandhar-Phagwara section of the National Highway for several hours, while property on the university campus was damaged and some items were set on fire, the police said.

The LPU denied the allegations being circulated on social media.“There is no truth in the rumours currently being circulated,” LPU Registrar Monica Gulati said in a statement.

She urged students, parents and the public not to believe or amplify the rumours and to rely on information issued through official university channels.

Gulati said the university has come to know that“anti-social elements” were spreading what she described as false and fabricated information through social media and other channels, creating confusion among students and disrupting the academic environment.

She said the circulation of the information appeared to be a deliberate attempt to malign the university and tarnish its reputation.

Students protesting on campus said they wanted the authorities to register a first information report (FIR) and investigate their concerns. Some protesters alleged that a sexual assault had taken place and accused the university authorities of refusing to accept it.

The students also alleged that outsiders were involved in the vandalism. The incident was the second major student protest at a private university in Punjab in the last two days, following unrest at Chitkara University in Rajpura in Patiala district.

Hundreds of students protested at Chitkara University on late Friday and early Saturday after unverified social media rumours claimed two female students were missing.

The unrest escalated into clashes with police, vandalism of two police vehicles and property damage on the campus.

Both incidents highlight the speed with which unverified information circulating online can trigger big student gatherings and disruption at university campuses. Authorities in both universities were continuing to assess the situation and verify the claims that have widely circulated on social media.