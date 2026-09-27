Telangana-Andhra Pradesh Weather: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert, Check Latest Forecast

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The IMD centres in Hyderabad and Amaravati have issued a massive rain alert for the Telugu states. Expect thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next three days. Here is the complete list of areas getting rainfall.

The weather in the Telugu states has taken a sudden U-turn. The weather department predicts heavy rains across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from September 27 to 29. Hyderabad and Amaravati weather centres warned citizens about thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds blowing at 30 to 40 kmph.

The weather across many Telangana districts will turn super cool on September 27 and 28.

. September 27: Districts like Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal will face thunderstorms and lightning.

. September 28: Heavy rain and squalls will hit Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy.

. September 29: The rain intensity will drop today, bringing normal scattered showers. The IMD has not issued any special warnings for this day.

Andhra Pradesh and Yanam will also see a major weather shift over the next three days.

. Coastal Andhra and Yanam: These regions will get light to moderate rains from September 27 to 29. The weather centre warned that coastal winds will hit 30 to 40 kmph, peaking at 50 kmph in some areas.

. Rayalaseema: This region will experience thunderstorms and moderate rains on September 27 and 28. However, September 29 will only bring strong winds to Rayalaseema without any thunderstorm threat.

Recent heavy rains and the Bay of Bengal depression have already damaged crops in several areas. Now, Srikakulam, Alluri, and Polavaram districts expect more lightning and rain. Heavy upstream rains are increasing the Godavari river's flood flow.

APSDMA officials noted that the Dowleswaram barrage currently records an inflow and outflow of 5.19 lakh cusecs, which might touch 8 to 9 lakh cusecs soon. State and central disaster management teams are already on standby. Officials strictly warned people against crossing overflowing streams and causeways.

The Southwest monsoon actually failed to deliver expected rains this year due to the El Nino effect. However, the recent Bay of Bengal depression brought the rainfall deficit down from 20 percent to 15 percent. The Southwest monsoon withdrawal line is now moving towards North India. Meanwhile, the depression near Northeast Madhya Pradesh is weakening into a normal low-pressure area.

Experts predict that easterly winds ahead of the Northeast monsoon might bring rains back to South Telangana districts between October 3 and 10.