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First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On September 27 - Remembrance Day (PHOTO)


2026-09-27 12:16:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day.

Trend presents the post:

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Trend News Agency

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