Blue Star Mothers Of America Honors Gold Star Mothers And Families Who Gave All

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. has supported service members, Veterans, military families and families of Fallen Heroes since 1942.

National observance on September 27 calls Americans to remember fallen service members and stand beside the families who carry their legacy

- Karen Stillwell, National President, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. joins Americans across the nation in observing Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day, a solemn day of remembrance honoring the mothers and families whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States.

Observed annually on the last Sunday in September, Gold Star Mother's Day was established by Congress in 1936. Today, the observance recognizes not only Gold Star Mothers, but the families who carry the memory and legacy of America's fallen service members.

For military families, the Gold Star carries a meaning that words can rarely capture. The tradition traces its roots to World War I, when families displayed service flags bearing blue stars to represent loved ones serving in the Armed Forces. When a service member died, a gold star came to represent that profound loss and sacrifice.

For Blue Star Mothers of America, the connection to Gold Star families is especially meaningful. Blue Star Mothers understand the pride, uncertainty, worry, and sacrifice that accompany having a child serve in the United States Armed Forces. When a military family experiences the unimaginable loss of a loved one in service to our nation, the responsibility to remember that service and surround the family with continued support belongs to all Americans.

Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day is an opportunity to pause and remember that behind every fallen hero is a family whose sacrifice continues long after the uniforms are folded, ceremonies have ended, and public attention has moved on.

Across the country, Americans are encouraged to honor Gold Star Mothers and Families through memorial ceremonies, moments of reflection, the display of the American flag, visits to memorials and cemeteries, and simple acts of remembrance within their own communities. In the 2025 presidential proclamation for the observance, Americans were encouraged to display the flag and hold appropriate ceremonies as expressions of national gratitude and respect.

“Gold Star Mothers and Families carry a sacrifice that our nation can never fully repay,” said Karen Stillwell, National President of Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.“Their loved ones gave all in service to our country, and it is our responsibility to make sure their names, their service, and their sacrifice are never forgotten. Today and every day, we honor our fallen heroes and stand beside the families who continue to carry their legacy.”

Throughout its history, Blue Star Mothers of America has remained committed to supporting service members, veterans, military families, and the families of the fallen. That commitment extends beyond a single observance on the calendar. Remembering those who gave their lives in service and supporting those they left behind is an enduring responsibility.

On September 27, Blue Star Mothers of America encourages communities, organizations, schools, businesses, veterans groups, and individuals across the country to take time to learn the names and stories of fallen service members in their communities and to recognize the Gold Star families who continue to honor them.

A memorial ceremony does not have to be large to be meaningful. A flag displayed with respect, flowers placed at a gravesite, a fallen service member's name spoken aloud, a moment of silence, or a message of support to a Gold Star family can remind those families that America remembers.

Their service will not be forgotten. Their sacrifice will not be forgotten. Their families will not be forgotten.

About Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. is a congressionally chartered veterans service organization composed of mothers who have children serving or who have served honorably in the United States Armed Forces. Since its founding in 1942, Blue Star Mothers have supported service members, veterans, military families, and one another through service, volunteerism, community involvement, and patriotic programs.

Through chapters across the country, members continue a legacy of service while providing military mothers with a place to connect with others who understand the unique journey of having a child serve our nation.

To learn more about Blue Star Mothers of America, find a local chapter, or learn how to become involved, visit Blue Star Mothers of America.

Amy Zienta

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

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