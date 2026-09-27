CM Vijay May Sign Faith Declaration Before September 28 Visit To Madurai Meenakshi Temple

MENAFN - IANS) Madurai, Sep 27 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is likely to offer prayers at the Meenakshi Amman Temple on September 28 on his first visit since taking office.

Temple officials said he may be asked to sign a declaration affirming his faith in Hinduism before entering the inner shrines.

The proposed temple visit is scheduled for 4 p.m., after he launches a newborn scheme at Government Rajaji Hospital and opens the renovated Gandhi Museum.

Police, however, said only the hospital and museum events were on the official itinerary so far, and that a temple visit would depend on Vijay's decision.

Temple officials said entry to the shrines of the Goddess and Lord Sundareswarar is restricted to Hindus. They cited a Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ruling that permits non-Hindus to worship after making a declaration.

CM Vijay, who is Christian, would either submit a declaration stating his faith in Hinduism or sign an application to that effect, the officials said.

The final arrangements have not been announced yet. The Chief Minister is expected to arrive by private aircraft at 11 a.m. Barricades have been installed along both sides of the airport road for his reception, and he is likely to greet supporters from an open-top vehicle.

His convoy will then travel via the Ring Road to Government Rajaji Hospital, where he will launch the Thai Maman Gold Ring Scheme for babies born in government hospitals.

At 1 p.m., CM Vijay is scheduled to inaugurate the Gandhi Museum, renovated at a cost of Rs 10.25 crore. He will then go to the Circuit House for lunch and a short rest.

Officials have reportedly been told to remain prepared in case he makes an unscheduled stop at a government office on the way.

If the temple visit goes ahead, its administration plans to receive him with a traditional poorna kumbham welcome. Devotees may be barred from entering the temple from the afternoon until he leaves, with an official announcement on the arrangements expected on September 27.

CM Vijay is scheduled to leave Madurai for Chennai at about 5 p.m. after completing his engagements. Police are making security arrangements along the routes to the hospital, museum and temple ahead of the visit.