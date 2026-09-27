Frontline Staff From 3 States Train For Hoolock Gibbon Conservation

A week-long residential training programme aimed at strengthening the capacity of frontline forest staff for Western Hoolock Gibbon (Hoolock hoolock) conservation concluded at the Gibbon Conservation Centre of Aaranyak, located in Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary at Mariani in Assam's Golaghat district.

A Tri-State Collaboration for Conservation

The first batch of the training programme, held from September 19-25 last, brought together 15 Forest Guards from the Forest Departments of Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland - marking the first time frontline staff from the three states came together for a dedicated training programme on Hoolock gibbon conservation. By strengthening the knowledge and field skills of frontline forest personnel across three northeastern states, the training sought to build a stronger field-level foundation for the long-term conservation of the Western Hoolock Gibbon and its increasingly fragmented habitat. The programme was organised by leading biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, in collaboration with the Jorhat Forest Division, Assam Forest Department, with support from the Habitats Trust and the IUCN Primate Specialists Group.

Training to Counter Key Threats

The Western Hoolock Gibbon, India's only ape, occurs across the northeastern states south of the Brahmaputra and east of the Dibang River. Poaching, encroachment and habitat fragmentation remain major threats to the species, while limited awareness and field-level knowledge continue to pose challenges to effective conservation.

Hands-on Learning and Expert Guidance

Designed to address these gaps, the training combined classroom sessions with hands-on field exercises. The trainees received practical exposure to biodiversity conservation in Northeast India, primate conservation with special emphasis on Hoolock gibbons, gibbon census and population estimation, field data collection and reporting, floristic studies, habitat characteristics and restoration, population and habitat monitoring, rescue and rehabilitation, GPS use in the field, and wildlife laws and their application. The trainees undertook field observations across five tracks over five days, gaining practical experience in field research and conservation techniques.

The training was inaugurated on September 19 by Dr Dilip Chetry, Director and Head, Primate Research and Conservation Division, Aaranyak, and Vice Chair, IUCN Primate Specialist Group South Asia. Welcoming the participants, Dr Chetry urged them to actively engage in the training and hands-on exercises and apply the knowledge gained towards biodiversity conservation, particularly Hoolock gibbon conservation. He also acknowledged the cooperation and logistical support extended by the Jorhat Forest Division.

The training sessions and field exercises were led by Dr IC Baruah, Assam Agricultural University; Gunin Saikia, AFS, former Deputy Conservator of Forest; Dr Prabal Sakar, USTM; Avisekh Sarkar; Simanta Medhi, Nandita Medhi, Dr Khanin Changmai and Dr Dilip Chetry of Aaranyak.

Concluding Session and Call to Action

At the concluding session on September 25, chaired by Dr Dilip Chetry, the significance of bringing frontline staff from three states together for Hoolock gibbon conservation was highlighted. Dr Chetry thanked the Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland Forest Departments for deputing their frontline personnel, and acknowledged the support of the Assam Forest Department, particularly the Jorhat Forest Division, and the local community throughout the programme. Urging the trainees to translate their learning into field action, Dr Chetry called upon them to use the knowledge and skills gained during the programme for the conservation of Hoolock gibbon habitats and the species in particular.

The programme concluded with the distribution of training manuals, books on Hoolock gibbons, conservation posters, certificates of participation and group photographs to the trainees. (ANI)

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