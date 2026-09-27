BJP's Nitin Nabin Visits Bengal To Strengthen Party For Local Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin is set to visit West Bengal today (on Sunday) to review the overall functioning of the party in view of the upcoming panchayat and municipal corporation elections, state minister Dilip Ghosh said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters here, Ghosh highlighted the need for organisation and strengthening from time to time, looking at how new people have also joined the BJP after the assembly elections.

“Following the party's election victory and the formation of the government, new people have joined the organisation. With corporation and panchayat elections ahead, it is important to keep the organisation strong and well organised. Nitin Nabin is visiting to review the overall functioning of the organisation," Ghosh said.

Nabin to hold meetings with core leaders, MPs, MLAs

Nitin Nabin will undertake a two-day visit to West Bengal on September 27 and 28, during which he will participate in a series of organisational programmes and meetings.

During his visit, Nabin is scheduled to hold meetings with the party's core group leaders in West Bengal. He will also interact with the party's MPs and MLAs as part of efforts to review and strengthen the organisation in the state.

Earlier on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also highlighted the achievements of the BJP-led government in the state, including providing land for border fencing, implementing stringent laws for women's safety, and also initiating a campaign to send supposed“illegal infiltrators back”.

“Following the party's election victory and the formation of the government, new people have joined the organisation. With corporation and panchayat elections ahead, it is important to keep the organisation strong and well organised. Nitin Nabin is visiting to review the overall functioning of the organisation," CM Adhikari said.

The meeting with Nitin Nabin is expected to focus on organisational preparedness, coordination among different levels of the party organisation and strengthening the BJP's organisational activities in West Bengal.

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