World Heart Day: Over 7,000 Join Kauvery Hospital Marathon In Trichy

Ahead of World Heart Day on September 29, more than 7,000 people, including children, youngsters and senior citizens, participated in the 11th edition of Kauvery Hospital's Heart Health Awareness Marathon in Tiruchirappalli on Sunday.

Organised with the theme 'Run for a Healthy Heart', the marathon aimed to raise awareness about the importance of physical activity and maintaining cardiovascular health.

Race Details and Participation

Participants competed in three categories: 21 km, 10 km and 5 km.

Central Zone Inspector General of Police Balakrishnan flagged off the 10-km marathon and also ran alongside the participants.

District Forest Officer Krithika flagged off the 5-km run and participated in the event along with other runners.

Cash prizes totalling Rs 3 lakh were distributed among winners across various categories.

A Message for a Healthy Heart

Speaking about the event, Kauvery Hospital General Manager Androse Nithiyadoss said the hospital was happy to host the 11th edition of the marathon and highlighted the enthusiastic participation from people across Tiruchirappalli.

"Almost about 6,500 people have registered for this marathon, and people have been enthusiastically participating. Kauvery is very happy about having this completely organised," Nithiyadoss said.

He said the 21-km half marathon saw around 650 participants, while approximately 1,500 people took part in the 10-km category. The 5-km run, meanwhile, saw families participate alongside their children.

Nithiyadoss said the event was aimed at sending a simple message about taking care of one's heart through regular physical activity.

"One thing that doctors keep telling about how to take care of your heart is to walk. Walking five kilometres minimum, or at least 10,000 steps every day, keeps you fit for your heart," he said.

He added that the growing participation over the years reflected increasing enthusiasm for fitness and heart health awareness in Tiruchirappalli.

The marathon also witnessed the participation of senior government officials and other prominent guests, who flagged off the races and joined the prize distribution ceremony.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)