Cooler Weather To Arrive Tuesday, Light Rain Possible In Far North

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 27 (Petra) -- A cooler weather pattern is expected to set in on Tuesday, bringing pleasant conditions across most regions and a slight chance of light rain in the far north, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

Until then, moderate weather will prevail across most of the country on Sunday, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba remain relatively hot. Low clouds are expected, with moderate northwesterly winds occasionally picking up.

Temperatures will remain largely steady on Monday, keeping conditions moderate across most regions. The Badia will be relatively hot, while hotter weather will prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Westerly winds are forecast to become active at intervals and may raise dust across desert areas.

Temperatures will dip on Tuesday, bringing pleasant weather to most parts of the country and moderate conditions to the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at varying altitudes, with a slight chance of light showers in the far north during the morning.

The cooler conditions will continue into Wednesday, when pleasant weather will prevail across most regions and moderate temperatures will hold in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Low clouds are also expected, with northwesterly winds becoming active at times.

Sunday's temperatures are forecast to reach 28 degrees Celsius in East Amman and across the plains and 26 C in West Amman, with highs of 25 C in the northern highlands and 24 C in the Sharah highlands.

The Badia will reach 33 C, while highs are expected at 36 C in the northern and southern Jordan Valley and 35 C at the Dead Sea and in Aqaba.

//Petra// RZ