Chinese Vice President Says China Will Continue Supporting Efforts To Resolve Russia-Ukraine Conflict

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Han Zheng made the statement while addressing the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Han said that, regarding Ukraine, President Xi Jinping had formulated four principles aimed at preventing escalation and restoring peace, which served as the main guidelines for China as it continued to play a constructive role in achieving a political settlement of the conflict.

In April 2024, Xi Jinping proposed four principles for resolving the situation in Ukraine, including prioritizing peace and stability, cooling tensions, avoiding escalation of confrontation, and creating conditions for dialogue.

Trump and Xi discuss Russia's war against Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as the situation in the Middle East and on the Korean Peninsula, during a meeting at the White House.

President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel said from the UN General Assembly podium that China has the influence to help end Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Photo: UN