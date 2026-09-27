Chinese Vice President Says China Will Continue Supporting Efforts To Resolve Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Han said that, regarding Ukraine, President Xi Jinping had formulated four principles aimed at preventing escalation and restoring peace, which served as the main guidelines for China as it continued to play a constructive role in achieving a political settlement of the conflict.
In April 2024, Xi Jinping proposed four principles for resolving the situation in Ukraine, including prioritizing peace and stability, cooling tensions, avoiding escalation of confrontation, and creating conditions for dialogue.Read also: Trump and Xi discuss Russia's war against Ukraine
As Ukrinform reported, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as the situation in the Middle East and on the Korean Peninsula, during a meeting at the White House.
President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel said from the UN General Assembly podium that China has the influence to help end Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
Photo: UN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment