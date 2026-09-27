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Drone Strike Sparks Fire At Warehouse In Kyiv

Drone Strike Sparks Fire At Warehouse In Kyiv


2026-09-27 12:09:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A UAV struck a warehouse building in Solomianskyi district. A fire is raging," he wrote.

According to the mayor, emergency services are working at the scene.

Read also: Russian attack in Kyiv region damages private home and injures woman

As Ukrinform reported, seven people were injured in Russian air attacks on Kyiv on September 26.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

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