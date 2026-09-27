Drone Strike Sparks Fire At Warehouse In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A UAV struck a warehouse building in Solomianskyi district. A fire is raging," he wrote.

According to the mayor, emergency services are working at the scene.

Russian attack in Kyiv region damages private home and injures woman

As Ukrinform reported, seven people were injured in Russian air attacks on Kyiv on September 26.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine