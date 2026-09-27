Drone Strike Sparks Fire At Warehouse In Kyiv
"A UAV struck a warehouse building in Solomianskyi district. A fire is raging," he wrote.
According to the mayor, emergency services are working at the scene.Read also: Russian attack in Kyiv region damages private home and injures woman
As Ukrinform reported, seven people were injured in Russian air attacks on Kyiv on September 26.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
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