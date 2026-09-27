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Russian Strikes In Odesa Region Leave Two Injured, Houses And Warehouses Damaged

Russian Strikes In Odesa Region Leave Two Injured, Houses And Warehouses Damaged


2026-09-27 12:09:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy continues its massive attacks on the Odesa region. Two people were injured, one of them was hospitalized," he wrote.

According to the official, two private residential buildings, a production facility, warehouse premises and trucks were damaged.

Read also: Russian attack in Kyiv region damages private home and injures woman

"All relevant services are working at the sites. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attack are ongoing," the regional governor said.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked a road in the Odesa region, injuring three people.

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