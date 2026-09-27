Russian Strikes In Odesa Region Leave Two Injured, Houses And Warehouses Damaged
"The enemy continues its massive attacks on the Odesa region. Two people were injured, one of them was hospitalized," he wrote.
According to the official, two private residential buildings, a production facility, warehouse premises and trucks were damaged.Read also: Russian attack in Kyiv region damages private home and injures woman
"All relevant services are working at the sites. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attack are ongoing," the regional governor said.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked a road in the Odesa region, injuring three people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment