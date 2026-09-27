Oman Pledges To Safeguard Strait Of Hormuz Navigation, Urges Iran-US Settlement

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Sept 27 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Oman pledged on Saturday to continue safeguarding navigation through the Strait of Hormuz while urging Iran and the US to resolve their disputes through a lasting political settlement, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Addressing the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said the conflict that erupted earlier this year with US-Israeli strikes on Iran has threatened regional security and disrupted shipping and trade through the strategic waterway.

He said the disruption affected energy security, prices and confidence in the international system.

Albusaidi said Oman is committed to protecting navigation through the strait in line with international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

He urged all parties to cooperate with Muscat in efforts to ensure passage through the chokepoint while respecting the interests of countries that depend on it.

The foreign minister also urged Tehran and Washington to resolve outstanding disputes and pursue political understandings that could provide a lasting way out of the crisis.

Albusaidi voiced solidarity with neighbouring countries on measures taken to protect their security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On Yemen, he reiterated support for a political settlement that preserves the country's unity, stability and territorial integrity. He called on the parties to work toward an agreement that safeguards Yemen's sovereignty and relations with neighbouring states.

--NNN-ANADOLU