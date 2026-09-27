Apple Aims To Break India Sales Record This Fiscal Amid Push To Local Manufacturing

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) As the 'Make in India' initiative heralds a new era for electronics manufacturing in the country - Apple, which set a new sales record in India with $10 billion for last fiscal (FY26) - is eying to break the record again this fiscal (FY27), as the new iPhone 18 series is seeing stronger initial demand in India than its predecessors.

Analysts and retailers have reported up to 28 per cent year‐on‐year uptick for the newly launched 18 Pro and Pro Max.

According to Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint Research, while it's too early to share definitive sales figures, initial demand for the 18 Pro is outperforming the 17 Pro year-on-year.

Resellers are driving sales in terms of numbers and catering to buyers across different locations. Industry experts said the absence of a standard iPhone 18 this year had concentrated demand on the two Pro models.

Prabhu Ram, Head of the Industry Intelligence Group at CyberMedia Research, said that structured retail financing acts as a key demand enabler, expanding Apple's total revenue value and lifting blended ASPs in the Indian market.

iPhone 18 Pro Max delivers the most advanced pro camera system in an iPhone, and huge leaps in battery life and performance.

The new 48MP Fusion Main camera, now with variable aperture, brings creative control that wasn't possible before, and new Pro controls let users customise their experience in the Camera app. It features a smaller and even more useful Dynamic Island, as well as A20 Pro and a next-generation vapour chamber that together deliver the highest sustained performance in iPhone history.

iPhone 18 Pro Max also delivers the best-ever battery life on a Pro model, thanks to advancements in Apple silicon and a larger battery.

Featuring iOS 27 with Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, the device brings powerful AI capabilities together with personal context to become an intelligent personal hub with privacy and security at its core.

“With iPhone 18 Pro, we've made advancements to the areas our users care about most: camera, performance, battery, and intelligence. And we didn't just make incremental improvements in these areas - we took huge leaps forward to create the best Pro iPhone we've ever made,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

-IANS

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