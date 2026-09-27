BJP Leaders Pay Tribute To Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh On His Death Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Senior BJP leaders and Ministers on Sunday paid tributes to former Union Minister Jaswant Singh on his death anniversary, hailing his "extraordinary foresight and diplomatic acumen" while heading Finance, External Affairs, and Defence ministries.

Paying homage to the former Union Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla referred to him as the "pride of Rajasthan".

"The contribution of the late Jaswant Singh, a son of Malani, to the fields of Indian politics and national service will always be remembered," Birla said on the social media platform 'X'.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also paid tribute to Jaswant Singh.

In a post on X, Meghwal described the former Union Minister as someone who possessed "extraordinary foresight and diplomatic acumen" in defence, finance, and foreign affairs.

"His life of integrity, dedicated to the pride of the motherland, public service, and democratic values, shall forever remain an eternal source of inspiration for us all," the Law Minister added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also paid his salutations to Jaswant Singh, calling him a "prominent figure in Indian politics".

In a post on X, CM Sharma said: "His extraordinary foresight and diplomatic acumen in defense, finance, and foreign affairs gave the country a new global identity. His life of impeccable integrity, dedicated to the pride of the motherland, public service, and democratic values, shall forever remain an eternal source of inspiration for us all."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remembered him as one of the founding members of the BJP.

"Remembering one of the stalwarts of Indian politics and one of the founding fathers of our party, 'Shraddheya' Jaswant Singh ji on his death anniversary. His work for the poor and his contributions in strengthening our country's defence apparatus will always be cherished," CM Sarma said.

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, while remembering his colleague in the erstwhile Vajpayee government, wrote, "Tributes to senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Jaswant Singh on his death anniversary."

Jaswant Singh passed away at the age of 82 on September 27, 2020. He hailed from Jasol village in Rajasthan's Barmer district and was known as the 'Son of Malani'. He held charge of some of the country's most crucial ministries during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government.