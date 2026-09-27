West Bengal Rain Alert: When Will South Bengal Get Relief From Continuous Rain Before Puja?

As Durga Puja nears, continuous rain has raised concerns across Bengal. The Alipore Weather Department has shared a major update on rainfall and its possible impact on this year's festivities.

The low pressure brought heavy rain and storms across most South Bengal districts this week. Durga Puja is just days away, and people are naturally worried about the weather. The Alipore Weather Department says the bad weather will slowly clear up now.

South Bengal will see a major drop in rainfall from Saturday. Kolkata and other southern districts have no heavy rain warnings today. The sky will stay mostly cloudy, and some places might get scattered light rain.

A few parts of one or two South Bengal districts might get rain today. The weather department confirms there is no heavy rain threat. Rain will decrease further from Sunday. The weather will slowly improve before Puja.

Continuous rain brought down temperatures in South Bengal this week. The temperature will slowly rise again as the rain stops. The sticky, humid heat will return during the day. South Bengal gets relief, but North Bengal still faces rainy conditions.

A few North Bengal districts have rain chances today. Jalpaiguri might get heavy rain. Some upper districts can also experience scattered heavy showers.

Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar will get light to moderate rain today. The weather department predicts less rain in North Bengal from Sunday.

The weather across the state will slowly change before Puja. South Bengal will see less rain from today itself. North Bengal weather will also improve from tomorrow.