SIT Seeks More Officers For POCSO Probe Against Granite Baron Veeramani

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 27 (IANS) More senior officers may be brought into the investigation of the POCSO case against Gem Group chairman R. Veeramani, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) seeking additional personnel of Deputy Superintendent of Police rank.

Each of the SIT's four members has suggested one or two officers, sources said. The names will be reviewed before appointments are confirmed, with an order expected in the next few days.

Four people have been arrested in the case so far. P.C. Thenmozhi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police with the Central Crime Branch, leads the all-woman team. Its other members are Disha Mittal, Joint Commissioner of Police, law and order, West; J. Mutharasi, Superintendent of Police and media relations officer; and V.V. Geethanjali, Deputy Commissioner of Police, crime against women and children.

The request to expand the team comes as police contest bail applications filed by two associates arrested with Veeramani.

Chennai Police told a special POCSO court that the two could interfere with evidence, influence witnesses or leave the country if granted bail. The court is scheduled to hear their petitions on September 29.

The associates' police custody ends on Sunday, when they will be produced before the court for further orders.

Veeramani and the two associates were arrested on August 29, nearly 11 months after the case was registered in October 2025.

The allegations against Veeramani concern the sexual assault of a minor. The case is being investigated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

A fourth accused, Ganesan, 45, a former employee, was arrested on September 22. Police allege that he possessed a video purportedly showing Veeramani sexually assaulting a minor but failed to report it to the authorities.

The request for more officers comes as the SIT continues its investigation and prepares for the next stage of the case.

Each member's suggested names will be considered before any appointments are made.

Police have not announced when the scrutiny will be completed or which officers may join the team.

The immediate court proceedings concern the two associates' custody and their pending bail pleas.

Investigators have raised concerns about protecting evidence and witnesses; the court will assess those objections when it takes up the petitions on September 29.