Qatar Participates In Arab League-OIC Joint Ministerial Meeting

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated Saturday in the joint ministerial meeting of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held on the margin of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar's appreciation for the efforts made to strengthen and coordinate joint Arab and Islamic action to protect the city of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites. He emphasized the necessity of placing this issue at the forefront of everyone's priorities, noting that Qatar has consistently and actively participated in these efforts.

His Excellency also voiced Qatar's strongest condemnation of the Israeli escalation at Al-Aqsa Mosque, particularly the continued mass incursions by settlers led by extremist Israeli ministers under the protection of Israeli police forces, and the raising of the Israeli flag within its courtyards. He described these actions as a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, as well as an unacceptable provocation to the sentiments of millions of Muslims around the world.

HE Dr. Al Khulaifi reiterated the State of Qatar's rejection of the systematic and illegal Israeli violations and measures aimed at altering the historical, legal, and demographic character of occupied East Jerusalem and undermining the sanctity and status of its Islamic and Christian holy sites. He emphasized that all unilateral measures intended to impose a new "fait accompli" regarding Jerusalem and its holy sites are null and void under international law and international legitimacy resolutions, and that Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims. He affirmed, in this regard, the State of Qatar's support for the historic Hashemite custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stressed the importance of implementing the outcomes of the Amman meeting held last August, with the participation of HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, particularly the activation of Qatar's initiative to launch a sustainable institutional mechanism. This mechanism includes a media platform to monitor, document, and expose Israeli violations against holy sites and worshippers, highlight their grave repercussions, and present them to international organizations and global public opinion.

He also voiced Qatar's appreciation of the the welcome extended to this initiative by the Arab Ministerial Committee concerned with illegal Israeli policies and measures in Jerusalem as well as its looking forward to continuing coordination with the General Secretariats of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to activate this mechanism, define its operational procedures and funding sources, and launch a coordinated diplomatic and media campaign to expose Israeli violations and mobilize international pressure to halt them.

He reiterated the State of Qatar's unwavering support of the rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the right to self-determination; the establishment of an independent state based on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions; and implementing the two-state solution. He, further reaffirmed Qatar's rejection of all measures and policies that threaten the implementation of the two-state solution.