Stronger Trade, Business Ties On Agenda For Jordan, Malaysia

MENAFN - Jordan Times) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Jordanian and Malaysian economic cooperation focuses on expanding bilateral trade, establishing joint business councils and developing partnerships in sectors including halal certification, pharmaceuticals and renewable energy.

The Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS), established in 2004, has since become the world's largest halal trade exhibition, serving as a global platform for businesses and policymakers, many of whom come from countries that are not predominantly Muslim.

The event is designed to connect international businesses with verified halal product and service suppliers through“high-value” business engagements and“cross-border” trade opportunities.

The Global Halal Summit (GHaS) is an international platform that brings together halal certification bodies, policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, scholars and professionals to exchange knowledge, address emerging challenges and unlock new opportunities in the sector.

GHaS is also a Malaysian flagship platform focused on governance and capacity building.

"GHaS is a strategic platform that brings together global opportunities, strengthens international trade and creates business cooperation," MIHAS Chairman Reezal Merican said on Friday in an AI-generated address to the assembled business community and decision-makers, adding that strategic international partnerships generated around US$17 billion in profits last year.

GHaS was officially opened On Friday by Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, on behalf of the Malaysian prime minister at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur.

The strategic and inclusive importance of the national platform was underscored by the presence of key government leaders from various ministries and agencies.

Their joint attendance reflected the government's commitment to positioning Malaysia as a major hub for the halal industry.

"Every day, millions of people make a decision based on a small mark on a product. They may never meet its producer, visit its factory or know where its ingredients come from. Yet, they place their trust in it," Hamidi said.

He noted that stakeholders together give meaning to the relationship between the two platforms; GHaS strengthens the foundations of trust, while MIHAS turns that trust into economic opportunity.

He added "We have growing demand, capable businesses and strong national institutions. Yet, businesses still encounter different requirements, repeated procedures and difficulties entering neighbouring markets."

"My message there was simple; we must connect our strengths. Malaysia brings experience in standards, governance, Islamic finance and trade facilitation. Indonesia brings extraordinary scale, production capacity and entrepreneurship," Hamidi said.

Furthermore, across ASEAN, partners bring capabilities that can make the entire region stronger. "We need to use the trust we have created to open markets, facilitate investment and create opportunities together."

"Its value must ultimately be felt by businesses trying to grow and people seeking better livelihoods. In Jakarta, I proposed that we work towards establishing and launching the ASEAN Halal Council in Malaysia in September 2027, a year from now," Hamidi said.

The proposed Malaysia-Indonesia Halal Council offers a starting point for this wider ambition, Hamidi continued, adding that closer bilateral cooperation could help the two countries identify practical ways to facilitate recognition, reduce duplication and connect businesses to regional supply chains.