36 Jordanian Food Companies To Participate In Saudi Food Show - JEA

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Thirty-six Jordanian food companies will take part in the Saudi Food Show, which opens Sunday in Jeddah, according to the Jordan Exporters Association (JEA).

The association, which is organising the Jordanian pavilion, said that the participating companies represent a range of sectors, including oriental sweets, chocolate, baked goods, dairy products, grains, milling, starches, nuts, roasted products and soft drinks.

The delegation also includes companies specialising in food ingredients and raw materials, packaging, machinery and industrial equipment, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The two exhibitions bring together 1,000 exhibitors from 95 countries, including Jordan and 14 other Arab countries, and showcase around 100,000 food products, according to an association statement issued Saturday.

The events are also expected to attract some 25,000 food-sector professionals, the association said in a statement, cited by Petra.

The exhibitions provide a platform connecting food production and processing with supply, trade and market demand.

JEA Chairman Ahmad Khudari, said that Saudi Arabia is one of the most important strategic markets for Jordanian exports, citing strong economic ties between the two countries, their geographic proximity and cooperation between their private sectors.

He said that Jordan's participation in the exhibitions for the third consecutive year reflects the association's efforts to support exporters and promote Jordanian products in priority markets.

"Saudi Arabia is not only a major consumer market, but also an important gateway to other Gulf and regional markets," Khudari said.

He added that the growth of Jordanian exports to Saudi Arabia highlights the opportunities available to the private sector and called for greater efforts to increase exports and diversify products targeting the market, particularly food and agricultural products and other value-added goods.

Khudari said that the participation is part of the association's strategy of using specialised international exhibitions to connect Jordanian companies directly with importers, distributors, retailers and other businesses in the food sector.

He said such events can help turn promotional opportunities into commercial deals and partnerships while giving Jordanian companies a better understanding of market needs, consumer trends and potential buyers.

He also said that the exhibition provides companies with opportunities to establish business relationships that could develop into contracts and sustainable export opportunities.

According to Khudari, Jordan's food industry has significant growth potential in Saudi Arabia, supported by the diversity and competitiveness of its products.

He urged participating companies to use the exhibitions to strengthen their brands and build long-term relationships with Saudi importers and businesses.

"Jordanian products already have a presence in the Saudi market across several sectors, including food and agricultural products, dates, sweets, baked goods and dairy products, providing a foundation for further growth and increased exports," he said.