Taekwondo Programme Expands To 60 Youth Centres Across Kingdom

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Youth and the Jordan Taekwondo Federation have expanded a programme to promote taekwondo through youth centres from 15 to 60 centres, with 432 young men and women taking part in black belt“Dan 1” examinations on Saturday.

The programme, launched in April, aims to expand access to taekwondo, identify sporting talent and develop young players, particularly in areas far from specialised training centres in Amman, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The initiative followed Prime Minister Jafar Hassan's visits to governorates and areas across the Kingdom, which highlighted the need to activate youth centres and develop programmes that meet the needs of young people in different areas.

Under the programme, youth centres have been used to provide training and qualification programmes, with the sustainability phase beginning in July and progressing to belt examinations.

Minister of Youth Raed Al Adwan said that focusing on the youth and sports sectors helps implement Royal directives to empower young people and provide facilities that meet their needs.

He said that the programme provides young people with opportunities to improve their physical fitness and develop discipline and sportsmanship through regular taekwondo training.

Adwan said that the programme is part of the ministry's sports empowerment track under its plan to activate youth centres. The plan includes developing programmes, improving infrastructure and supporting staff working with young people.

Jordan Taekwondo Federation Secretary and media spokesperson Faisal Abdallat said that the programme had helped expand the base of taekwondo practitioners and reach promising talent in different governorates.

He said that the initiative had provided training opportunities for young people in areas where access to specialised taekwondo centres was previously limited, helping identify and develop players who could progress in the sport.

Abdallat noted the partnership with the Ministry of Youth had also allowed the federation to reach young people who had not previously had sufficient opportunities to train in taekwondo.

Taekwondo coach and member of the committee overseeing the training programme Basel Al Dweik said that monthly visits to youth centres across the Kingdom had helped identify promising players.

He said the assessment considered players' physical abilities, as well as their ambition, motivation to improve and interest in taekwondo.

Some of the players identified through the programme aspire to become coaches or join the national team, Dweik said, adding that the programme also helps promote sports in remote areas.

The programme runs for six months, during which participants receive training and prepare for belt examinations. Successful players can obtain a black belt and an international certificate.

Dweik said the programme began with 15 youth centres before expanding to 30, then 45 and eventually 60 centres.

On girls' participation, Dweik said some remote areas had reservations about girls practising combat sports. He noted that the programme had nevertheless received strong cooperation from families, while female participants had shown enthusiasm and commitment to training schedules and coaches' instructions.

Taekwondo examination committee member Tareq Al Lababidi said the examinations attracted large numbers of participants from different parts of the Kingdom and showed strong technical levels.

He said the assessment follows the core requirements approved by the International Taekwondo Federation and covers poomsae, basic movements and strikes, as well as sparring.

The assessment also measures reaction speed, flexibility, physical fitness, accuracy and technical skills through strikes against designated targets.

Participants are assessed out of 100 marks and must score more than 60 to pass, with marks distributed across the different assessment components.