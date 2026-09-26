Armory Show Sculptures Spark Copying Dispute Between Artists

MENAFN - USA Art News) Two monumental chair sculptures at the recentinhave ignited a dispute over originality between artistand artist

Friends began tagging Chto, whose real name is Andrey Zaytsev, on social media in photos of the massive blue and green chairs shortly after the fair opened to VIPs on Thursday. The chairs, recognizable as stackable plastic models, were part of the fair's“Platform” section and quickly became a social media highlight during the event, which concluded on Sunday at the Javits Center. Chto's own 8-foot-tall sculpture, Blue Chair XXL, which he calls a“Monobloc” for its single-mold construction, has been featured in exhibitions and publications since 2023. His friends assumed the Armory pieces were his and congratulated him on his presence at a major U.S. contemporary art fair.

However, the chairs were not Chto's. Tania Pinchuk, Chto's partner and manager, said,“He was genuinely taken aback and in disbelief.” The artists discovered that the Armory chairs were created by Hierro, a New Yorker of Dominican descent, for a section dedicated to large-scale sculpture by artists from the Caribbean and its diasporas. Titled Nuestra Silla (Our Chair), 2026, Hierro's 7.5-foot-tall stainless-steel sculptures reproduce, at an enlarged scale, plastic chairs commonly found on porches and at sidewalk domino games in Dominican neighborhoods in New York, according to the fair's website.

Marc Straus, whose gallery produced Hierro's work, stated,“I have no clue how similar the chairs may be. This idea that maybe she took it from something that she saw is nonsense. These chairs were part of her everyday life. She made them into this iconic piece. It's as simple as that.” Hierro has previously scaled up objects like food-delivery bags. She told Artnet that she sent a direct message to Chto, explaining she had never seen or known of his work. She expressed her interest in the diverse histories associated with this chair and offered to discuss it, concluding,“It was truly a case of parallel thinking.”

Neither artist originated the concept of transforming ordinary furniture into monumental sculpture. Both Chto and Hierro follow in the tradition of Robert Therrien, who began turning domestic furniture into towering sculptures in the early 1990s. His notable work, Under the Table ( 1994 ), which features a kitchen table and chairs nearly 10 feet tall, is part of collections at museums including the Broad in Los Angeles.

Chto, 37, was born in St. Petersburg, Russia, and left the country in 2017, residing primarily in Lisbon, Portugal, since then. He earned his MFA in painting from the New York Academy of Art in 2024 and is currently completing a one-year program at the Royal College of Art in London, Pinchuk confirmed. Chto's Blue Chair XXL is constructed from fiberglass, foam, and acrylic polyurethane, unlike Hierro's metal versions, though he has produced smaller bronze iterations. The blue chair was first exhibited at Galeria Foco in Lisbon in 2023 and at the CAN: Contemporary Art Now fair in Madrid. In 2024, smaller versions appeared during the Venice Biennale in an exhibition titled“Under Jove's Protection,” presented by New York's Bahnhof Gallery, alongside a video and paintings featuring Blue Chair XXL.

Pinchuk explained,“The theme of that year's Venice Biennale was 'Foreigners Everywhere,' and Kuril explored the Monobloc as a kind of migrant or traveler, an object that has crossed borders and continents, drawing parallels with the Odyssey and with his own experience as a migrant.” She added that the Monobloc project is ongoing.“We have been submitting the sculpture to public art open calls and discussing potential installations with different cities, including several open calls in the U.S. That's why this situation is particularly difficult for us. It directly affects an ongoing body of work and its future development.”

The Marc Straus Gallery reported selling all five of Hierro's chairs for $85,000 each, with three acquired by museums, which Straus did not name. Three additional chairs, not on view at the fair, are in yellow, orange, and white and are stored in a New Jersey warehouse. Pinchuk noted the irony in the situation, as Chto's pseudonym is a deliberate nod to Kirill Kto, a renowned Russian street artist. She stated,“So there's a particular irony in the fact that his own work has now apparently been copied.” Straus denied Pinchuk's claim that Hierro copied Chto, explaining that Hierro had conceived the idea years ago but lacked funding until his involvement. He stated that her stainless-steel chairs, each weighing approximately 500 pounds, were fabricated and“powder-coated like a really good car” in China. He described the process of getting them to the Armory Show, involving shipping from China to Los Angeles, then trucking them to Newark, New Jersey, and finally to the Javits Center, as a“nightmare.” However, Straus concluded,“These chairs, they've been embraced!”

Source: Artnet News