Egypt Expands Digital Consular Services, Strengthens UN Presence

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Egypt is continuing to expand digital consular services and simplify procedures for citizens abroad, while seeking to strengthen the presence of Egyptian professionals across the United Nations and other multilateral institutions.

Abdelatty made the remarks during two separate meetings in New York on Friday, September 25, one with members of the Egyptian community and another with Egyptians working at the United Nations, on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly.

During his meeting with the Egyptian community, Abdelatty said Egyptians abroad play an important role in strengthening ties between Egypt and the societies in which they live, as well as in promoting the country's interests and image overseas.

He said the government considers Egyptian professionals abroad an important source of expertise and part of the country's soft power, and is seeking to involve them more closely in national development efforts.

Abdelatty reviewed efforts to improve services for Egyptians overseas, including greater use of digital consular platforms, simplified procedures, and stronger coordination between the Foreign Ministry and other state institutions.

He also referred to initiatives designed for Egyptians abroad and efforts to make it easier for them to benefit from investment opportunities in Egypt and contribute their international experience to development programmes.

The minister cited the seventh Conference of Egyptians Abroad, held in Cairo in August 2026, saying its recommendations reflected continued cooperation between the state and Egyptian communities overseas.

The meeting also included an open discussion, during which Abdelatty heard questions, proposals, and concerns from members of the community. He said the ministry would continue coordinating with relevant state institutions to address their needs.

In a separate meeting with Egyptians working at the United Nations in New York, Abdelatty said their professional contributions help strengthen Egypt's presence in multilateral institutions.

He said the Foreign Ministry is working to support and expand Egyptian representation in international organisations and encourage qualified Egyptians to pursue careers within the UN system.

Abdelatty also discussed ways to make greater use of the experience of Egyptian professionals working internationally and strengthen links between them and state institutions.

Participants presented views and proposals on how Egyptian expertise could contribute more effectively to international organisations, while Abdelatty stressed the importance of maintaining regular communication and exchanging knowledge and professional experience.