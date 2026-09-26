IMC, Corporate Stack Solutions Sign Pact To Accelerate SME Digitalisation

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Industrial Modernisation Center (IMC) has signed a cooperation protocol with Corporate Stack Solutions, a company specialising in digital consulting and applications, to support the digital transformation of Egyptian industrial companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The agreement was signed by Ayman Elbayaa, Executive Director of the IMC, and Mohamed Abdeen, CEO of Corporate Stack Solutions, in the presence of representatives from both sides and officials from the industrial and information technology sectors.

The protocol aims to enable local industrial companies to adopt enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and advanced digital applications through locally developed software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions based on monthly subscriptions.

The initiative is intended to improve factories' operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance their competitiveness in local and international markets, as part of Egypt's efforts to accelerate digital transformation and the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies.

IMC Executive Director Ayman Elbayaa said the cooperation reinforces a“three-way partnership model” between the IMC, the technology developer, and beneficiary companies, adding that the centre is focused on raising the level of digital maturity across the industrial sector.

He added that the IMC will provide technical and supervisory support, as well as a package of facilities under the partnership, to help ensure the successful and sustainable implementation of digital transformation within factories.

For his part, Corporate Stack Solutions CEO Mohamed Abdeen said the company would provide locally developed software solutions and customised packages at preferential costs for IMC clients.

The company will also commit to a 60- to 90-day timeline for installation, implementation, and training, in addition to providing continuous technical support to factories throughout the contract period, he said.

Abdeen said digital transformation should not be limited to large companies, noting that SMEs also need efficient tools to manage their resources, operations, and data, but through simpler solutions suited to their business models and capabilities.

He pointed out that the partnership with the IMC provides an opportunity to implement this approach on a wider scale, adding that the objective extends beyond providing factories with technology to offering an integrated transformation process.

This process will start with identifying each factory's needs and continue through implementation, training, and operation, ultimately enabling companies to use digital tools effectively in their day-to-day operations and achieve measurable business results.