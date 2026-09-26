'Eat Spain, Drink Spain' Campaign Launched At Lulu Mall At The Pearl

MENAFN - Gulf Times) LuLu Hypermarket has launched the“Eat Spain, Drink Spain” campaign highlighting a number of Spanish cuisine and delicacies at LuLu Mall Giardino Pearl.

At an event that took place at LuLu Mall Giardino Pearl on Wednesday, there was a live cooking showcasing a number of Spanish cuisines as well as a variety of Spanish products.

Teresa M Puerta Gonzalez, charge d'affaires at the embassy of Spain, was the guest of honour at the event.

She highlighted the close connection between Spanish cuisine, culture and the way people come together around food.

Speaking to Gulf Times, Puerta Gonzalez said that it was an occasion to celebrate the renowned Spanish food blade-->

“It is all about Spain and about the things we do the best, which is cooking,” she said.“You make everyone feel comfortable around food, around family, around friends. And it is a way of showing how Spain works and how Spain enjoys.”

“It is an event that is framed in the commercial policy of Spain,” the diplomat continued.“But it' is obviously very much linked to the LuLu Spanish Food Festival. We are showcasing mostly cheese, but also natural products that are grown in Spain. It includes several types of vegetables, fruits, olives and fish.”

The event was organised as part of the second edition of the“Eat Spain, Drink Spain” campaign, presented by the Economic and Commercial Office of the embassy of Spain in Doha, in collaboration with ICEX Spain Trade & Investment.

In addition to the Spanish embassy officials, several Spanish trade officials and officials from LuLu Group were present on the occasion.

Adding to the experience, three chefs conducted live cooking demonstrations, showcasing the flavours, ingredients and culinary traditions of blade-->





Puerta Gonzalez with other Spanish officials.

Guests had the opportunity to experience Spanish cuisine through the preparation of popular dishes and learn more about the versatility of Spanish ingredients.

As part of the campaign, LuLu Hypermarket highlighted a wide range of Spanish products, including cheese and other natural products sourced from Spain, such as vegetables, fruits and olives.

The initiative provided shoppers and visitors with an opportunity to discover and experience authentic Spanish flavours available at LuLu.

The“Eat Spain, Drink Spain” campaign brings together hotels, restaurants, supermarkets and specialty food outlets across Qatar, offering residents an opportunity to discover Spanish cuisine through food promotions, tastings, cooking demonstrations and other activations.

The campaign runs from September 220 to October 4 and forms part of the wider“Spain Food Nation” programme, organised by Foods from Spain and Alimentos de Espana through the Economic and Commercial Office of the Spanish embassy.

Through its participation, LuLu Hypermarket continues to provide customers with opportunities to discover international cuisines and authentic products from around the world, while supporting initiatives that connect Qatar's diverse community with global food cultures.

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