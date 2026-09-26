Banned Fishing Equipment Seized

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has intensified efforts to protect Qatar's marine environment and safeguard its natural resources, with its Marine Protection Department detecting and recording several violations involving the transport, possession and use of prohibited fishing equipment.

Among the violations detected was the use and possession of powerful lights directed at the sea surface to attract and gather fish for blade-->

The ministry said that such equipment is prohibited from being used, installed or carried aboard vessels and boats under the applicable laws and regulations.

Legal measures have been taken against the violators, in accordance with relevant legislation.

MOECC marine environment Marine Protection Department