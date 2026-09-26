Banned Fishing Equipment Seized
Among the violations detected was the use and possession of powerful lights directed at the sea surface to attract and gather fish for blade-->
The ministry said that such equipment is prohibited from being used, installed or carried aboard vessels and boats under the applicable laws and regulations.
Legal measures have been taken against the violators, in accordance with relevant legislation.MOECC marine environment Marine Protection Department
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment