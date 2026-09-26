Tajikistan Keen On Enhancing Growing Relations With Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The embassy of Tajikistan in Doha recently marked the 35th anniversary of the nation's independence at a ceremony attended by senior government officials, heads of diplomatic missions and members of the Tajik community.

Tajik ambassador to Doha Nurmurod Mahmadali hosted the ceremony stressing the expanding friendly relations between Qatar and Tajikistan.

His Excellency the Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library Dr Ahmed bin Abdulaziz al-Kuwari attended the ceremony alongside His Excellency the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al- Attiyah, Minister of Municipality, His Excellency the Minister of State Eng. Issa bin Hilal al-Kuwari, and His Excellency the Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim bin Yousuf Abdullah Fakhro.

Addressing the ceremony, Mahmadali said that Qatar-Tajikistan relations, established on December 13, 1994, had developed into a broad partnership encompassing political, economic, investment and cultural co-operation.

He stressed that Tajikistan attaches high priority to its relations with Qatar and regards Doha as an important partner at both the regional and international levels.

The envoy particularly highlighted the role of high-level visits in advancing bilateral ties.

He cited the state visit by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to Tajikistan on June 8, 2023, as well as successive visits by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to Qatar.

These exchanges, the envoy said, had given a significant impetus to bilateral co-operation and reflected the high level of political understanding between the two countries.

Tajikistan's foreign ministry confirms that the two countries have established an extensive legal framework for co-operation, with 42 intergovernmental and interagency agreements.

Economic and investment co-operation is another important pillar.

Mahmadali noted that Qatar was the first Arab country to invest in Tajikistan, beginning in 2008 with Qatari investment in the Dieri Dushanbe project in the Tajik capital.

He further stressed the two countries' shared emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy in addressing international disputes.

The envoy pointed to their co-operation through the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Co-operation and other regional and international organisations, saying both sides seek to contribute to peace and security through peaceful means.

Reflecting on Tajikistan's history, Mahmadali recalled the country's independence on September 9, 1991, and the subsequent civil war, which ended with the 1997 national reconciliation agreement.

He said the reconciliation process provided an important foundation for Tajikistan's subsequent development.

In the meantime, the ceremony highlighted Tajikistan's ancient cultural heritage, including its initiative concerning the Cyrus Cylinder and its historical significance for concepts of human dignity, cultural diversity and peaceful coexistence.

diplomatic mission Tajik community