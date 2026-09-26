HH The Amir Offers Condolences To UAE Vice President
During the call, HH the Amir expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy on the passing of the latter's brother, the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, praying to Almighty Allah to encompass him with His boundless mercy, grant him a place in His spacious Paradise and bestow patience and solace upon his family.
For his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for his sincere fraternal sentiments.Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. condolences
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