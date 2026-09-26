Qatar Tourism 'Shows Resilience Amid Regional Turmoil'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Saad bin Ali al-Kharji, chairman of Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar, Saturday said the sector's progress in 2026 had demonstrated its resilience amid regional challenges and disruption to travel.

Qatar received approximately 2.338mn visitors by the end of August, following a record 5.1mn visitors in 2025, he said.

Close co-ordination across government, aviation, hospitality and the wider tourism community had supported the industry's response to these challenges.

“For Qatar, 2026 has been a year of progress, resilience and transformation, reinforcing our belief that the future of tourism will be defined not only by how many people we welcome, but by the quality of the experiences we create and the strength of the ecosystem we build around them,” al-Kharji said in a statement marking World Tourism Day 2026.

World Tourism Day provided an opportunity to reflect on tourism's evolution and its contribution to the country's long-term economic and social development, he added.

Al-Kharji recalled His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's address to the UN General Assembly, in which he affirmed that Qatar's resilience was rooted in forward planning, preparedness and sustained investment in people and national capabilities.

These principles continued to guide national development and were reflected in the tourism sector's progress, he said.

Al-Kharji stressed that collaboration also extended across the GCC, with Qatar's role as GCC Tourism Capital in 2026 supporting efforts to deepen regional co-operation and develop a more integrated Gulf tourism landscape.

Joint tourism offerings, progress towards a unified GCC tourism visa and co-ordinated promotion in priority international markets would help ease travel across the region, broaden its appeal and strengthen its global tourism presence, he said.

He added that the World Tourism Day theme reflected a transformation already taking shape in Qatar, with technology improving every stage of the visitor journey, from digital entry through Hayya to destination discovery, trip planning and access to experiences.

Visit Qatar's use of generative AI was enabling more intuitive and personalised engagement with travellers, while its digital platforms were making events, attractions and activities easier to discover.

Tools simplifying access to information and ticketing formed part of a wider ambition to deliver a seamless visitor journey and respond to travellers' changing expectations.

“As we look towards 2027, our focus remains on building a competitive, innovative and future-ready tourism sector that creates lasting value for Qatar,” al-Kharji said.

This meant continuing to diversify the country's tourism offering across culture, entertainment, sport, wellness and culinary experiences, while ensuring service excellence throughout the visitor journey.

He stressed that investing in the people delivering those experiences was equally important, including strengthening industry skills through initiatives such as the Service Excellence Academy and developing a highly skilled tourism workforce.

Guided by Qatar National Vision 2030, these efforts would support economic diversification, attract investment and create opportunities for private-sector growth, while strengthening Qatar's position as a globally connected destination.

Al-Kharji thanked partners in Qatar, across the region and internationally for their contributions to achieving these ambitions.

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