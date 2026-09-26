Qatar Urged To Build 'Hidden Champions' Beyond Oil, Gas

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar should nurture 'hidden champions', which are small, highly specialised companies that dominate niche global markets, to diversify its economy beyond oil and gas, leading global economist Prof Ha-Joon Chang told Gulf Times in an exclusive interview.

Such firms, he said, could give Qatar world leadership in specific products and technologies without the enormous production volumes that industries such as automobiles demand.

Prof Chang, a board member of Qatar Foundation, is a research professor in the Department of Economics at SOAS University of London and co-director of the Centre for Sustainable Structural Transformation. He is the author of 17 internationally recognised books, most recently 'Edible Economics', as well as numerous articles in journals and other publications. His writings have been translated into 45 languages and published in 46 countries, and his books have sold around 2.5mn copies worldwide.

He said diversification was particularly important for Qatar for several reasons.

"Economic diversification is particularly important for Qatar because of the need to reduce dependence on oil and gas revenues and open up more economic channels to reduce economic risks. For a country like Qatar, I suggest it looks at what the Europeans call 'hidden champions'," Prof Chang said.

He described hidden champions as small and medium-sized companies that may employ several hundred or a few thousand people but dominate highly specialised global markets.

"Such companies can produce a particular component or technology with a very high global market share, without requiring the enormous production volumes associated with industries such as automobiles. These are small to medium-sized companies hiring maybe 500 people, at most a couple of thousand. Their annual revenue may be $1bn to $2bn," he explained.

He said smaller countries faced challenges in entering industries where large-scale production was essential to remain competitive, and that developing such companies offered a way to diversify without having to compete in sectors driven by economies of scale.

"But these are companies which are number one in a very particular product. So you might be a relatively small company, but you might produce 70% of the world's output of the membrane used in dialysis machines. Or you might have a 60% global market share in a particular sensor used in specialised medical packaging," he continued.

For Qatar, Prof Chang said there were several possible pathways beyond oil and gas, including petrochemicals and other industries that could build on existing capabilities. However, he stressed that diversification need not be confined to downstream petrochemicals.

"From there, you can take many different routes. Qatar can think of developing SMEs in areas such as pharmaceuticals, plastics, advanced materials and plastic electronics," he said.

"Qatar can also build industries around technologies and expertise associated with the energy sector, including oil-platform construction, drilling and exploration technologies," he added.

He cited the example of Brazil's state energy company Petrobras, which developed expertise in deep-sea drilling technologies, suggesting Qatar could pursue diversification along similar lines.

"Another opportunity is to use Qatar's experience in the energy sector as a foundation for developing alternative energy technologies, including solar and wind power. This can help the country and the region, if it can ensure a major source of energy supply locally and beyond," he said.

"There are many possibilities," Prof Chang said, arguing that countries sometimes limit themselves by pursuing only the most obvious diversification options.

"I think a lot of countries lack imagination and ambition in diversification, because they are already doing the obvious things and then they are stuck there," he said.

He also cautioned against excessive dependence on a single successful company or industry, pointing to Finland's experience with Nokia.

"Nokia was so successful. When it was hit by the smartphone revolution, the whole country was in trouble for a few years," he said.

His remarks underline the importance for Qatar of building a broader economic base around specialised capabilities.

"Qatar's existing energy expertise can be used as a platform for developing new technologies and industries. This can lead to the establishment of several small and medium-sized companies that can propel the country's economic growth in a big way," he concluded.

global markets Qatar Foundation energy supply economic diversification