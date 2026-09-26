Casualty Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Strip Rises To 74,016 Martyrs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The casualty toll from the Israeli occupation's aggression against the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 74,016 martyrs and 175,068 injured.

Health authorities in the Gaza Strip stated Saturday that hospitals in the territory received 7 martyrs, comprising 6 newly recorded deaths and one person who succumbed to previous injuries, along with 38 injured individuals over the past 48 hours.

The statement added that the total number of casualties since the ceasefire last October has risen to 1,415 martyrs and 4,953 injured, while the bodies of 834 martyrs have been recovered.

It further noted that many victims remain trapped under the rubble and on the streets, as ambulance and rescue teams are unable to reach them.