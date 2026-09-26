GCC Chief Underlines Importance Of Fostering Gulf-India Partnership For Regional Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, affirmed that ties between GCC member states and the Republic of India are experiencing growing momentum, driven by a shared determination to advance cooperation and partnership to the advantage of mutual interests, while strengthening regional security, stability and prosperity.

Albudaiwi was speaking at the 2nd GCC-India Joint Ministerial Meeting, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

He added that both sides attach high priority to the sustained execution of the Joint Action Plan adopted in 2024, building upon the outcomes of technical meetings convened across various domains, thereby turning agreed frameworks into concrete initiatives and practical projects.

Albudaiwi pointed out that commencing GCC-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations marks a pivotal milestone toward broadly unlocking economic and investment prospects.

What matters most is to deepen collaboration across energy, technology, innovation, digital transformation, industry, agriculture and services, alongside generating expanded opportunities for the private sector, stimulating cross-border investments and fostering sustained business-to-business engagement between the two sides, the GCC chief underlined.

Albudaiwi noted that it is important to maintain continuous Gulf-Indian coordination in countering terrorism and violent extremism, addressing conflicts and humanitarian crises, exchanging expertise and information, and aligning diplomatic positions across multilateral arenas to bolster international peace and security and foster political resolutions, as well as cultivating cultural, academic, scientific research and technological partnerships.

Turning to regional affairs, Albudaiwi addressed the Iranian attacks on GCC member states since Feb. 28, 2026, despite GCC states not being party to the conflict.

The disruption of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz underscored the direct nexus between the safety of regional maritime routes, global energy security and international supply chains, Albudaiwi pointed out, stressing the importance of Iran's full compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 2817 and the unconditional restoration of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandab to the status quo preceding Feb. 28, 2026.

Moreover, he commended the Republic of India's position repudiating Iranian attacks on GCC member states and supporting international endeavors aimed at safeguarding maritime security and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, reiterating the value of continued bilateral consultations regarding energy security and vital sea lanes.

Lastly, Albudaiwi voiced his aspiration that the ministerial meeting would further bolster the GCC-India Strategic Dialogue, consolidate achieved milestones and unlock fresh avenues of cooperation, expressing his appreciation for India's ongoing commitment to strengthening ties with GCC member states.