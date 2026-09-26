QF Highlights Its Role In Education, Global Health And Youth Leadership At UNGA Events

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Qatar Foundation (QF) showcased its role in enriching international discussions on education, global health, youth leadership, sustainability, and Artificial Intelligence during its participation in a series of events and conversations held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Educators, researchers, and policy experts from across QF's ecosystem participated in global conversations designed to discuss the most pressing challenges and share perspectives from Qatar on building a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable future.

WISE, QF's global education think tank, strengthened dialogue on the future of education, innovation, and skills development through meetings that brought together international partners, policymakers, and leading education institutions while exploring new opportunities for collaboration with organizations working to shape the future of learning worldwide.

During her participation in the Education Futures Forum, Dr. Asyia Kazmi, CEO of WISE, said that foundational literacy and numeracy are among the greatest challenges in education today.

She added that addressing this challenge requires political will, focused action, and rigorous teaching, explaining that without these foundational skills, children are locked out of future learning and opportunity, making them a priority that people simply cannot afford to lose.

In the area of empowering young people, youth envoys from QatarDebate participated in the 2026 Concordia Annual Summit, where they explored issues related to youth participation in diplomacy, women's leadership, and emerging technology challenges, reflecting QF's commitment to empowering young people as active contributors to international dialogue and decision-making.

Ali Almawlawi, a youth envoy from QatarDebate, participated in a session titled "From Future Leaders to Present Power: Youth at the Diplomatic Table", while Noor Al-Thani moderated a session on women's leadership in an era of global uncertainty with prominent international figures.

آ Sheikha Alanoud Al-Thani, a youth envoy from QatarDebate, also discussed during a specialized session how AI can be used to promote accountability and peacemaking, stressing the importance of ensuring that this technology is used in ways that strengthen transparency and better decision-making.

As part of showcasing the cultural dimension of innovation and development, QF hosted a dialogue at Goals House in New York titled "Tradition Meets Tomorrow", which drilled down on the role of cultural heritage and knowledge passed down through generations in finding solutions to contemporary global challenges, particularly in education and sustainability.

Mashail M. Al Naimi, Program Manager at QF's Policy Hub, said during one of the sessions that traditions are knowledge systems, offering valuable insights into how to address today's challenges, and that they provide the foundation on which innovation is built rather than competing with innovation.

Mohammad Ahmed Al Shaabi, Principal of Academyati, a QF school, stressed the importance of blending global expertise with a society's needs and cultural values, helping to make learning meaningful while strengthening students' connection to their cultural identity and preparing them for the future.

In the area of health and inclusion, the Global Autism Advocacy Coalition (GAAC), founded by QF, Autism Speaks, and UNICEF, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO), marked a year since its launch during the United Nations General Assembly in 2025.

The coalition highlighted the progress that has been made over its first year and launched a raft of new initiatives focused on workforce development, innovation, policy collaboration, inclusion, and regional implementation, helping to scale proven, evidence-based solutions and support people with autism worldwide.

Through its participation in UNGA events, QF reaffirmed its commitment to continuing to contribute to international dialogue and developing partnerships designed to address global challenges and promote sustainable human development.