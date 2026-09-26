Hearing Aids, Dental Work And Glasses: 7 Health Costs Medicare Beneficiaries May Still Need To Budget For

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Medicare can take a major healthcare expense off a retiree's shoulders, but enrolling doesn't mean every medical bill suddenly disappears. Original Medicare has notable gaps, and even covered care can come with deductibles, coinsurance, and copayments that add up during a difficult health year. In fact, Original Medicare generally has no annual out-of-pocket maximum unless you have supplemental coverage, while Medicare Advantage plans operate under different cost-sharing rules. That's why understanding health costs Medicare doesn't cover (along with the expenses it covers only partially) can make a retirement budget much more realistic. Here are seven categories worth planning for before the bill lands in your mailbox.

1. Routine Dental Care Can Become a Major Expense

One of the most familiar Medicare gaps is also one of the easiest to underestimate: your teeth. Original Medicare generally doesn't cover routine dental care, including cleanings, fillings, most extractions, and dentures, although Medicare can cover certain dental services when they're closely connected to specific covered medical treatment. That means someone who suddenly needs extensive restorative work or dentures could face a significant expense that wasn't built into the monthly retirement budget. Some Medicare Advantage plans include dental benefits, but the services, provider networks, annual allowances, and member costs depend on the individual plan. When estimating health costs Medicare doesn't cover, don't treat dental care as an occasional cleaning. Leave room for the possibility of crowns, dentures, periodontal treatment, or other expensive work.

2. Hearing Aids Can Still Come Out of Your Pocket

Hearing loss becomes increasingly common with age, but Original Medicare doesn't generally pay for the devices many people ultimately need. Medicare says Original Medicare doesn't cover hearing aids or the exams used to fit them, leaving beneficiaries responsible for the cost unless another source of coverage applies. Medicare Part B does cover certain diagnostic hearing and balance examinations, but that shouldn't be confused with coverage for hearing aids themselves. Some Medicare Advantage plans offer hearing benefits, so beneficiaries should check exactly what their plan contributes and whether specific providers or devices are required. If hearing aids are likely in your future, consider them a separate savings category rather than assuming your regular Medicare premium has the expense handled.

3. Routine Eye Exams and Glasses Aren't Automatically Covered

Vision creates another potentially confusing distinction between medically necessary services and routine care. Original Medicare generally doesn't cover routine eye examinations for eyeglasses or contact lenses, meaning you pay the cost of those non-covered exams yourself. Medicare does cover certain eye-related services in specific circumstances, so don't interpret the routine-care exclusion as meaning Medicare never pays for anything involving your eyes. Medicare Advantage plans may also provide additional routine vision benefits that Original Medicare doesn't include. For retirees calculating health costs Medicare doesn't cover, glasses, contact lenses, and routine vision care deserve their own line rather than being lumped into an undefined medical category.

4. Prescription Drugs Can Still Require Thousands From Your Budget

Medicare Part D has become more protective against catastrophic drug expenses, but prescription costs haven't vanished. In 2026, a Medicare drug plan's deductible can be as high as $615, and beneficiaries generally move through deductible and initial coverage stages before reaching the year's out-of-pocket limit.

The good news is that annual out-of-pocket spending for Part D-covered drugs is capped at $2,100 in 2026, after which beneficiaries pay nothing for covered Part D drugs for the remainder of the calendar year. That protection is substantial, but $2,100 can still disrupt a fixed-income household that hasn't budgeted for prescription expenses. Your personal cost depends on your medications and plan, so checking the formulary, pharmacy network, deductible, and expected copays each year remains an important part of retirement planning.

5. Covered Medical Care Can Still Leave You With 20%

“Medicare covers it” doesn't necessarily mean“Medicare pays the entire bill.” Under Original Medicare, the 2026 Part B deductible is $283, after which beneficiaries generally pay 20% of the Medicare-approved amount for covered Part B services when the provider accepts assignment. Outpatient hospital care can also involve an additional hospital copayment, meaning the same general type of service may cost more in a hospital outpatient setting than in a doctor's office. Medicare Medigap policies can help eligible Original Medicare beneficiaries with some of these out-of-pocket expenses, while Medicare Advantage plans have their own copayments, coinsurance, networks, and annual limits. This is why health costs Medicare doesn't cover completely can be just as important to your budget as services Medicare excludes altogether.

6. A Long Hospital or Skilled Nursing Stay Can Get Expensive

Serious illness can expose another side of Medicare cost-sharing that healthy retirees may never have encountered. For 2026, Original Medicare's Part A inpatient hospital deductible is $1,736 per benefit period, with beneficiaries owing $434 per day for days 61 through 90 and $868 per lifetime reserve day for days 91 through 150. Covered skilled nursing facility care has another cost structure: under Original Medicare, days 1 through 20 have no daily coinsurance after the applicable deductible, while days 21 through 100 cost $217 per day in 2026. After day 100 in a benefit period, Medicare's SNF coverage ends, and the beneficiary pays all costs, assuming no other coverage applies. Those numbers are a reminder that an emergency fund for healthcare isn't excessive caution simply because you already have Medicare.

7. Long-Term Custodial Care Is a Different Financial Problem

Perhaps the most consequential gap is one retirees sometimes assume Medicare will handle: long-term care. Original Medicare lists long-term care among services it doesn't cover, which becomes critical when someone needs ongoing help with daily activities rather than short-term skilled medical care. Medicare's limited skilled nursing benefit shouldn't be mistaken for an open-ended nursing-home benefit, since covered SNF care is short-term and subject to specific eligibility requirements and time limits. Depending on someone's circumstances, long-term care expenses may instead involve personal savings, long-term care insurance, Medicaid eligibility, or other resources. Among all health costs Medicare doesn't cover, this is one worth discussing before a crisis because the potential financial exposure extends well beyond a single medical bill.

Build the Healthcare Buffer Before You Need It

A useful retirement healthcare budget should include more than Medicare premiums and the prescriptions you're taking today. Review your dental and vision needs, consider whether hearing aids could eventually be necessary, estimate your prescription exposure, and understand the deductibles and coinsurance attached to your particular coverage. Medicare Advantage members should check their own Evidence of Coverage rather than assuming an advertised dental, vision, or hearing benefit means unlimited care, while Original Medicare beneficiaries should understand exactly what supplemental coverage they have. Most importantly, keep a separate cushion for health costs Medicare doesn't cover or doesn't pay in full, because a healthy year can look very different financially from one involving hospitalization, rehabilitation, or major dental work.

Which Medicare expense surprised you most after enrolling, and what healthcare cost do you think retirees are most likely to underestimate?