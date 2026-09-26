Ourian Plastic Surgery Announces Content For West Los Angeles Locals Seeking Liposuction

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ourian Plastic Surgery of Beverly Hills shares new content on the benefits of Awake Liposuction for West Los Angeles residents.

- Dr. Ariel OurianBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ourian Plastic Surgery, a Beverly Hills clinic serving the Los Angeles community at /, is proud to announce content focused on explaining modern liposuction. Residents of West Los Angeles and other SoCal cities may struggle with self-confidence due to body insecurity. Stubborn fat, which can create a 'spare tire' around the midsection, may be important to address. The individual might care less about what others think and more about how they feel in their own body. A surgical procedure such as Awake Liposuction can help men and women achieve such a goal.“There is a well-known quote about how a person shows who they are when no one's looking. We can apply the same idea to how a person feels about themselves when no one is paying attention,” explained Dr. Ariel Ourian, a double-board-certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills. "If they feel unbalanced and frustrated with their body, no one else may see it. But it can cause mental stress and anxiety. I've seen how a simple liposuction procedure with minimal downtime can boost personal outlook and confidence.”You can review the new content on liposuction by Ourian Plastic Surgery at /liposuction-in-los-angeles-isnt-about-anyone-else-but-you/. Stubborn fat, also known as subcutaneous fat, may not respond to diet and exercise. This could be due to genetics or natural body type. Subcutaneous fat normally rests under the skin around the hips, thighs, and lower stomach. These areas are biologically designed to slow down the release of fat cells. A surgical procedure such as liposuction can remove the fat to rebalance the body. Dr. Arial Ourian provides liposuction and Awake liposuction procedures for men and women in Los Angeles cities such as Bel Air, West Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Silver Lake, and West Hollywood.Dr. Ourian's approach to liposuction and body contouring involves a personalized patient plan. Liposuction may remove the subcutaneous fat, but it will not remove cellulite. An exercise routine such as weight training can help build muscle and help smooth out the appearance of cellulite. The best candidates for liposuction will already practice a healthy diet and regular exercise routine. Men and women throughout Los Angeles can review WebMD 's "Liposuction: What You Should Know" page at . The article explains the liposuction process and tips for managing post-surgical recovery.Many individuals in the West Los Angeles area may appreciate the positive feedback from others after plastic surgery. In some cases, a person might care more about how they feel when they are alone. If the issue involves stubborn fat, liposuction could help change an individual's personal perspective.ABOUT OURIAN PLASTIC SURGERYLed by double board-certified Dr. Ariel Ourian, Ourian Plastic Surgery is a top-rated practice in Beverly Hills, California. Dr. Ourian and his team dedicate themselves to providing exceptional care and transformative results. The practice specializes in mommy makeovers, tummy tucks, breast augmentations, and liposuction. They use the latest advancements in cosmetic surgery. Ourian Plastic Surgery helps people achieve their goals and boost self-confidence. For media inquiries or more information, contact Ourian Plastic Surgery at .

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Ourian Plastic Surgery Announces Content for West Los Angeles Locals Seeking Liposuction News Provided By JM Internet Group September 27, 2026, 02:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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