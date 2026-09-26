Uzbekistan's Foreign Tourist Arrivals Surge 25% In 1H 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan recorded a 25% increase in international tourist arrivals in January-June 2026, the fastest growth among European destinations tracked by UN Tourism.

This was reflected in the statement by the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan, following the UN Tourism latest World Tourism Barometer.

More than 6.6 million tourists visited Uzbekistan during the first six months of 2026, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Globally, international tourist arrivals reached about 690 million in January-June, increasing by 0.4% year-on-year. Europe recorded 3% growth over the same period, while Uzbekistan's 25% increase significantly outpaced the regional and global rates, according to the report.

The strong growth comes as Uzbekistan expands international transport connections, simplifies entry procedures, diversifies tourism products and promotes the country's tourism brand in overseas markets.

The report also highlights continued recovery and growth in international tourism, with regional performance varying significantly across destinations.

Uzbekistan's increase in foreign tourist arrivals supports the country's target of attracting 20 million international tourists annually by 2030, according to Uzbek authorities.

The tourism sector has become an increasingly important part of Uzbekistan's efforts to expand services, strengthen international connectivity and increase the contribution of tourism to the national economy.

According to Trend 's calculations, Uzbekistan's 25% growth rate was more than eight times higher than the 3% increase recorded across Europe and about 62 times the global growth rate of 0.4%. The gap between Uzbekistan and Europe stood at 22 percentage points, while the country's growth exceeded the global rate by 24.6 percentage points.