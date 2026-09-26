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The Week Ahead In Numbers: Factory Growth, GST Collections, Vehicle Sales

The Week Ahead In Numbers: Factory Growth, GST Collections, Vehicle Sales


2026-09-26 10:17:03
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Every week, Mint's Plain Facts section features key data releases and announcements to watch for in the coming week. This week brings a mix of high-frequency data that will offer a closer look at the strength and composition of India's economic activity.

The August IIP data will show if industrial growth can hold up after eight core sector output grew 6.7% in July. GST collections for September will show whether the rise in headline revenue is broadening beyond import-linked collections, which accounted for about 55% of the increase in August.

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Live Mint

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