The Week Ahead In Numbers: Factory Growth, GST Collections, Vehicle Sales

The August IIP data will show if industrial growth can hold up after eight core sector output grew 6.7% in July. GST collections for September will show whether the rise in headline revenue is broadening beyond import-linked collections, which accounted for about 55% of the increase in August.

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