UNGA: Jaishankar Meets Canadian FM, Discusses Taking Ties To 'Higher Level'

Jaishankar holds bilateral meetings at UNGA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (local time) held separate meetings with his Canadian, Mexican and Venezuelan counterparts on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he met Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and had a“productive discussion” as both sides prepare to take the relationship to a higher level.

“Always a pleasure to meet FM @AnitaAnandMPof Canada #UNGA81. A productive discussion as we prepare to take the relationship to a higher level,” Jaishankar wrote.

Always a pleasure to meet FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada #UNGA81 A productive discussion as we prepare to take the relationship to a higher level. twitter/8azsprI5uG - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 26, 2026

Jaishankar also shared details of his meeting with Mexico's Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco Álvarez.

Met FM Roberto Velasco Álvarez @r_velascoa of Mexico #UNGA81 twitter/BpC8v6ZhEw - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 26, 2026

He further said he had a“good meeting” with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia González at the United Nations headquarters, adding that energy ties between the two countries are gaining momentum.

“A good meeting with FM Félix Plasencia González @plasenciafelixr of Venezuela at @UNHQ #UNGA81. Our energy ties are gaining momentum, besides other areas of bilateral cooperation. We also discussed current regional issues,” he posted.

A good meeting with FM Félix Plasencia González @plasenciafelixr of Venezuela at @UN HQ #UNGA81 Our energy ties are gaining momentum, besides other areas of bilateral cooperation. We also discussed current regional issues. twitter/zBeZUKBaiq - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 26, 2026

Jaishankar on Artificial Intelligence

Earlier, Jaishankar said every nation has the right to shape its AI ecosystem through the development of its own models and deployment strategies in line with national goals and priorities.

Addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Jaishankar said India views AI as an important part of its partnership agenda with the Global South.

He said Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a transformational driver for human empowerment, economic prosperity and solving population problems, while stressing the need for technology democratisation and cultural understanding.

“An issue central to current global conversations, is that of AI. India hosted the AI Impact Summit this February, gathering together the best minds on that subject. We view AI as a transformational driver, for human empowerment, economic prosperity and population-scale problem solving,” he said.

(ANI)

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