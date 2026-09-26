Unknown Man Stabs Military Serviceman From Territorial Recruitment And Social Support Center In Odesa Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Acoording to Ukrinform, the Odesa TCC and SP said this on Facebook.

“On September 26, 2026, in the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, during notification activities, an unidentified person stabbed a serviceman of the district TCC and SP and then fled the scene,” the statement said.

The injured serviceman was immediately taken to a medical facility, where he received the necessary emergency treatment. His condition is stable, and he remains under medical supervision.

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Law enforcement agencies have launched initial investigative and search measures to identify and apprehend the attacker.

“The particular cynicism of this crime is underscored by the fact that the victim is a combat veteran who was wounded while defending Ukraine on the front line and was subsequently transferred to the TCC and SP to continue his service,” the TCC said.

The TCC emphasized that any attacks on the lives, health, or dignity of Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen while they are performing their official duties constitute serious crimes and carry the strictest and unavoidable criminal liability.

As Ukrinform reported, law enforcement officers are searching for men who damaged an official vehicle during joint public-notification activities with TCC representatives. The incident occurred during the daytime on September 21 in one of the villages of the Rozdilna territorial community.