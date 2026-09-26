Russian Propaganda Intensifies Social Media Campaign Urging Ukrainians To Join Protests

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated by Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on Facebook.

"The Center is recording a large-scale information campaign orchestrated by Russia on social media, calling on Ukrainians to take part in protests and destabilize the situation," the Center for Countering Disinformation said.

Calls to take to the Maidan and demand that the authorities "immediately conclude peace," "cancel mobilization," hold "immediate elections," and so on are being actively circulated in Ukraine's information space. Alleged Ukrainian servicemen are presented as the "leaders of the protests."

The Center said that, according to intelligence it had received, Russia is attempting in this way to involve Ukrainian military personnel in protests in order to cause internal destabilization and undermine Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Only handful of people turn up for Russian State Duma 'elections' in occupied Kherson region – journalist

"Do not fall for enemy manipulation and rely only on verified sources of information," the Center urged.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian propaganda has been circulating AI-generated videos allegedly showing Ukrainian military personnel disguising themselves as civilians on the front line.

Photo: Freepik