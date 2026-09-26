Dubai Businesswoman Gifts Iphone 18 To Top Employees, Says 'Staff Our Strength'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A UAE businesswoman whose video of giving brand-new iPhone 18s to some of her employees went viral said that the company motto is to keep their staff happy and close.“Our staff are our strength,” Haseena Nishad, Managing Director of World Star Holding, told Khaleej Times.

“Without them, we have no growth. So right from Day 1, it has been a priority for my husband and me to spend on our staff.”

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Haseena runs the company alongside her husband Nishad Hussain, who is the chairman of the firm that deals with manpower supply services. Earlier this week, a video of Nishad handing out packets to some of his employees went viral. Half of the packets had a brand-new iPhone 18 while the other half had a big bar of chocolate. After all the packets were opened, Haseena walks in with new phones for all those who received chocolate bars.

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“This was the gift for 12 of our best performing employees,” said Haseena.“The chocolate was just a little prank we pulled. But while I was there, I noticed that none of the employees who got the chocolate were disappointed. They were happy to accept what was given to them. Of course, they were over the moon when we gave them the phones. The joy on their faces is a gift for us.”

Employee retention

This is not the first time that Haseena and Nishad have gone out of their way to keep their staff happy. Last year as well, the best performing employees were gifted iPhones. In 2024, they gave 16 workers a special treat for International Labour Day where they were treated to stays at five-star hotels, chauffeur-driven super cars and yacht parties. In 2023, they treated their workers to a special movie screening.

According to Haseena, such gestures have helped the company maintain their best employees for long term.“Our staff rarely leave the company,” she said.“We have had some staff who have been with us since the day we started. Most of them have been with us for more than five years.”

In addition to recognising best performers, the company focuses on sport and physical activity as a means of keeping the spirit of its staff up.“The whole company is divided into four and every year we have a keenly contested sports day,” said Haseena.“Every month, we have allocated a budget for them to practice their sport. This keeps the competitive spirit and keeps them healthy.”

The couple started the company in 2008.“In the beginning, it was just my husband and I,” she said.“Over the years, we have built our company slowly and steadily and the workers are at the heart of everything. We firmly believe that if we care for our employees well enough, the company will grow on its own.”

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