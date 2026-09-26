JK Tyre Rally Of Himalayas 2026 Flags Off, Enters Zanskar Region

The JK Tyre Rally of Himalayas 2026, one of India's most demanding Cross Country Rally (CCR) events, flagged off from Manali on Saturday. Organised by Himalayan Xtreme Motorsports and Adventure X Fusion Tribe, the sixth edition of the rally marked a major milestone with its first-ever entry into the Zanskar region, as per a press release.

The rally brings together 140 competitors across Moto, Extreme and TSD (Time, Speed, Distance) categories for five days of competition across the unforgiving Himalayas. The route will take competitors through Kaza, Jispa, Padum and Pensi La, before culminating in Padum, Zanskar, on September 30.

The ceremonial flag-off took place at 5:00 PM on September 26 at Dev Lok, 15th Mile, near Span Resort, Manali, and MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur, Manali, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, with VPS Jasrotia, Deputy General Manager, Jammu & Kashmir Bank (the race presenters), as the Guest of Honour, along with JK Tyre officials.

Rally Background and Competitor Field

First held in 2021, the Rally of Himalayas has grown into a challenging platform for riders and drivers to test their endurance, navigation, machinery and competitive skills against the demands of Himalayan terrain.

The 2026 edition brings together a diverse field of professional competitors, private entrants, women competitors and Army teams across three categories. The Moto category features 80 riders, including one female rider, while the Extreme category has 35 participants, including two female drivers and five Army teams. The TSD category sees 24 competitors, including four female participants, with the category testing precision, timing and navigation.

The Zanskar Challenge

The defining feature of this year's rally is its first-ever entry into Zanskar. From the high-altitude terrain around Kaza, competitors will progress towards Jispa and into the Zanskar region, taking on the route through Padum and Pensi La before returning to Padum for the culmination of the event.

The new route will introduce competitors to a combination of high altitude, remote terrain, long competitive sections and changing Himalayan conditions, making preparation, navigation, endurance and reliability critical elements of the competition.

A Tribute to Hari Singh

It is particularly meaningful that this edition is also being held as a tribute to Hari Singh, the 'Gypsy King' and a five-time National Rally Champion, whose contribution to Indian rallying continues to inspire generations of competitors and enthusiasts.

Showcasing Zanskar as an Adventure Hub

The Department of Tourism, UT Ladakh, is partnering as a sponsor for the Rally of the Himalayas 2026 to showcase Zanskar as one of India's most spectacular emerging adventure tourism destinations.

The rally provides a unique platform to highlight the region's dramatic landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and unparalleled driving routes to a national and international audience of motorsport enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and travel influencers.

Through this association, the Department aims to position Zanskar as a premier destination for experiential and adventure tourism, while fostering greater visitor interest, economic opportunities for local communities, and sustainable tourism growth across the region. (ANI)

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