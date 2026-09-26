Asian Games: Indian Men's, Women's Compound Archery Teams In Semis

The Indian men's and women's compound archery teams made it to the semifinals of their respective categories at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Sunday. The men's trio of Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam, and Kushal Dalal beat Bhutan 235-232 by the narrowest of margins to seal a semifinal clash against South Korea, who beat Iran, as per ESPN.

The women's team of Chikitha Taniparthi, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, and Prithika Pradeep beat Kazakhstan 233-230 to seal a semifinal clash against South Korea. The women's team, as per ESPN, trailed after the first set of six arrows in their quarterfinal, but staged a fine comeback to beat the Kazakhs by a slim margin of three points.

Earlier in the match for a quarterfinal slot, the men's team was up against the UAE, triumphing 235-215. The women's team were even better against Mongolia, beating them 238-223.

Indian surfers advance to round three

Coming to surfing, India also got some good news out of the women's shortboard event as both Sugar Shanti Gayen and Kamali Prakash made it to the third round.

Sugar Shanti beat Chen Wan-yu of Chinese Taipei (5.40) with a score of 7.33, scoring 3.83 points in her first wave and 3.50 in her second.

Kamali Prakash beat Singapore's Camille Marie Spaccarotella, scoring 7.57, with 4.17 points coming in the first wave and 3.40 coming in the second wave. Her opponent's score was 4.50. The quarterfinal will take place tomorrow. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)