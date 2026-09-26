The Peptide Party Got Cancelled. The Grey Market Didn't

MENAFN - Live Mint)Late in August, at Bengaluru's Koramangala, the city's familiar playground for startups and wellness brands, an unusual event was being planned. The invitation promised something that sounded like a weekend party, with music, food, networking and, intriguingly,“peptide tastings”. Around 50 people were expected to attend.

The star of the evening was not supposed to be a cocktail or a new wellness product, but peptides, a class of compounds that has moved rapidly from the laboratory and pharmaceutical industry into the world of weight loss, muscle recovery, longevity and biohacking.

Soon as the“peptide party” was announced on X, it unleashed a wave of criticism from the medical fraternity, alarmed at what appeared to be unfettered promotion of unapproved drugs. However, the idea behind the party was to start a conversation and tap into a growing trend, the organisers told Mint.“India's first peptide party”, as it was marketed, was following a wave of peptide clubs, 'raves' and workshops in San Francisco's longevity circles.

“The peptide party was conceived as a way to start a conversation, not as a product launch or a clinic,” Aisurya Mishra, brand strategist at Upsurge Labs, which organised the event, told Mint.“India in general has been a little behind when it comes to biotech and biological science conversations that are already mainstream in the West. Peptides are a good example of that... even though the science itself isn't new, it is really just a chain of amino acids. We didn't want India to be behind on this as well.”

The party never happened.

After the social media storm, Karnataka's food and drug regulator stepped in and sought details from the organisers, who subsequently cancelled the event. The state regulator did not respond to Mint's request for details.

According to Mishra, the peptide party was to have five items on a tasting menu-oral peptides that were already available commercially and not prescription-grade-with doctors lined up to speak on peptides from a clinical perspective.

In Silicon Valley, where the pursuit of longevity and self-optimisation has become a cottage industry, experimental peptide use has mainstreamed over the past year. Globally, unapproved and under-trial peptides, usually originating from China, have leapt out of niche biohacking and fitness communities into the mainstream, driven by a host of influencers, popular podcasters like Joe Rogan and increased backing by US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The trend is catching on in India as well.

Mint found several online platforms selling injectable peptides promising anti-ageing, weight-loss, gut-repair, skin and hair rejuvenation, anti-inflammatory and other benefits, often carrying disclaimers that these are“for research use only” and not for human consumption. And yet, these peptides can be bought as easily as vegetables online.

Injectable peptides do not fall within the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) health-supplement and nutraceutical framework, which covers products intended for oral consumption and excludes those administered by injection. Doctors warn about the risks of using peptides unsupervised.

Yet, the“research only” disclaimers have done little to stop people from using these compounds on themselves without regulatory approval or medical supervision. About half a dozen users who spoke with Mint on condition of anonymity said they buy peptides from suppliers they consider trustworthy. This murky supply chain includes online platforms, wellness, cosmetic and biohacking clinics, and low-profile suppliers.

At the crux of this trend unfolding in the shadows is a growing cultural shift among Indian consumers-a desire to optimise the body even if it means experimenting with the bounds of pharmaceuticals.