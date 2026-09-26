BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Begins Two-Day West Bengal Visit Today

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 27 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin will undertake a two-day organisational and outreach visit to West Bengal starting on Sunday.

The visit will focus on strengthening the party's grassroots organisation and engaging with party workers across the state. Nabin is also expected to provide organisational direction and interact with BJP karyakartas during his engagements.

His visit assumes significance ahead of next month's bypolls to Nandigram Assembly Constituency in East Midnapore and Rejinagar Assembly Constituency in Murshidabad, as well as November elections to seven urban civic bodies in West Bengal.

He will land at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at 10 a.m. and proceed to a hotel in Newtown. At 11 a.m., he will reach the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme Mann Ki Baat with party workers and leaders until 11:30 a.m. State BJP sources said Nabin's visit will be centred on strengthening the party's organisational activities.

The first phase of the BJP's organisational meeting will begin thereafter, chaired by Nabin. From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the party's core committee will meet, attended by top office bearers of the state BJP, conveners of various departments, organisational district presidents, MPs and other key representatives.

A state committee member said Nabin is expected to give suggestions on strengthening the party's organisational network in West Bengal.

From 3 to 4 p.m., he will hold separate meetings with party MPs and MLAs at the Convention Centre. This will be followed by special discussions with state cabinet members from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

His final meeting of the day will be with the BJP's core committee for West Bengal from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. According to party insiders, this meeting will be crucial in determining the party's future strategy in the state amid the current political situation.

"The second day of the visit, Monday, 28th September, demonstrating the BJP's guiding philosophy of Seva Hi Sangathan, the National President will travel to Panihati, Sodepur, to lead the“Angan Ka Milon” Sewa Program at Lok Sanskriti Bhawan, interacting directly with community volunteers, service workers, and citizens under BJP's nationwide 'Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan' at 10:30 a.m.," the BJP said in a press release.