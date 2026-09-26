CBN's Mission Yuva Raksha: Anti-Drug Awareness Programs Launched

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) conducted a series of significant anti-drug awareness programmes to raise awareness against illegal trafficking and possession of narcotic drugs under Mission Yuva Raksha during the past weeks.

Alongside enforcement, CBN continued its preventive awareness and stakeholder outreach initiatives towards the vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat.

Awareness Programs for Youth and Cultivators

Under Mission Yuva Raksha, an awareness programme was organised at G T Polytechnic College, Jaora, to sensitise students about the harmful effects of drug abuse, prevention measures and the role of youth in building a drug-free society. Presentations, awareness videos and quiz activities were organised, followed by an anti-drug pledge by the participants, according to the Ministry of Finance.

In follow-up to the MoU between CBN and Brahma Kumaris, an awareness programme was organised at Mandsaur, which was attended by approximately 50 opium cultivators and 40 CBN officers. The participants were sensitised about the harmful effects of drug abuse and their role in making India drug-free. The programme concluded with the Nasha Mukt Bharat anti-drug pledge.

Grievance Redressal for Opium Cultivators

CBN also conducted Jan Sunwayi programmes at Neemuch and Mandsaur for the prompt and accessible redressal of grievances of opium cultivators. More than 450 cultivators participated in the two programmes. Their grievances and queries, including issues relating to name corrections, Namantaran and eligibility for the upcoming Settlement Operation 2026-27, were heard diligently and addressed promptly. Cultivators were also advised to remain vigilant against middlemen/intermediaries and to approach CBN directly for clarification and assistance.

Commitment to a Drug-Free India

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) remains firmly committed to the vision of 'Safe Use and Prevent Abuse of Drugs or Medicines' and 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' and continues to engage with cultivators for their grievance redressal and preventive awareness initiatives against the illegal trafficking, diversion and abuse of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The sustained enforcement operations, coupled with awareness programmes and direct engagement with opium cultivators and youth, reflect CBN's continued commitment to disrupting illicit drug supply networks, preventing drug abuse and contributing towards a healthier and drug-free society, the Ministry said. (ANI)

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